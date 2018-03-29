Sappi (SPPJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

SPPJY stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,397.25, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.53%. analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

