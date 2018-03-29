Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 447.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ VOD) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 1,269,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,645. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays raised Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

