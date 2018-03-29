Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,131,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in International Paper by 18.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co (IP) traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 992,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21,526.59, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of International Paper to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

