Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €14.30 by equinet

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €14.30 ($17.65) price target by stock analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group set a €15.50 ($19.14) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.14 ($18.69).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €12.14 ($14.98) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.95) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($20.67). The company has a market capitalization of $2,160.00 and a PE ratio of 8.26.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

