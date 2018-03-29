Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Lessened by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 27.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ VRNT) traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 305,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,458. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2,401.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

