Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 2,472,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,589. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,292.00, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.23%.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

