Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Trimmed by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,208.33, a P/E ratio of -57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

