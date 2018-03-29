Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) versus Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services -1.88% -8.54% -1.29% Schlumberger -4.94% 5.27% 2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Emerge Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerge Energy Services and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 5 3 0 2.38 Schlumberger 0 5 24 0 2.83

Emerge Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 123.36%. Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $79.96, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Emerge Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerge Energy Services is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Volatility & Risk

Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Emerge Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Schlumberger pays out -183.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Schlumberger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.52 -$6.83 million ($0.24) -25.58 Schlumberger $30.44 billion 2.94 -$1.51 billion ($1.09) -59.31

Emerge Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger. Schlumberger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerge Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Emerge Energy Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, its Wisconsin facilities consisted of three dry plants located in Arland, Barron and New Auburn, Wisconsin, with a total permitted capacity of 6.3 million finished tons per year, and five wet plants and mine complexes. As of December 31, 2016, its dry plant in Kosse, Texas, had a capacity of 600,000 tons per year that is supplied by a separate mine and wet plant that processes local Texas sand. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had 14 transload facilities located throughout North America in the basins where it delivers its sand, as well as a fleet of 5,573 railcars.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources. The Drilling Group consists of the principal technologies involved in the drilling and positioning of oil and gas wells. The Production Group consists of the principal technologies involved in the lifetime production of oil and gas reservoirs and includes Well Services, Completions, Artificial Lift, Integrated Production Services (IPS) and Schlumberger Production Management (SPM). The Cameron Group consists of the principal technologies involved in pressure and flow control for drilling and intervention rigs, oil and gas wells and production facilities.

