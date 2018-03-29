Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,206.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 872,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4,491.85 and a PE ratio of 11.74. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/schneider-national-inc-sndr-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.