Science Applications International (SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International (SAIC) traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 368,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3,157.40, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

