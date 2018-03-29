Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scientific Games by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Scientific Games by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 50,600 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $2,290,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Co. (SGMS) opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $4,003.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.40 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

