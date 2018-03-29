Scotiabank Analysts Give Argonaut Gold (AR) a C$3.50 Price Target

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) has been given a C$3.50 price target by Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE AR) traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 201,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,365. The company has a market cap of $446.27, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.15. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$2.92.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.17 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 13.15%.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The Company’s segments are El Castillo, La Colorada, San Antonio, Magino, and Corporate and other. It owns the producing El Castillo mine, which is located approximately 100 kilometers north of the city of Durango and construction-stage San Agustin property, which is located approximately 10 kilometers from the El Castillo Mine; the producing La Colorada mine, which is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora State, Mexico; the exploration-stage San Antonio property, which is located approximately 40 kilometers southeast from the port city of La Paz in the State of Baja California Sur, Mexico; the exploration-stage Magino property, which is located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Wawa in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and several other exploration-stage projects, which are located in North America.

