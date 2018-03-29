Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$11.65.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

