Seattle Genetics (SGEN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 349,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,913. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,087.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $973,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan G. Drachman sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $552,443.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

