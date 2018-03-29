SecretCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,208.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,208.00 and $85.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About SecretCoin

SecretCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

