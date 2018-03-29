Secure Trust Bank (STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STB. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,750 ($24.18) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($36.61) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,016.67 ($27.86).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($23.83) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.54). The company has a market capitalization of $306.43 and a P/E ratio of 1,815.79.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 136.50 ($1.89) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). Secure Trust Bank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of £129.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.84) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Secure Trust Bank (STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/secure-trust-bank-stb-given-buy-rating-at-shore-capital-updated.html.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.