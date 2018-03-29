PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,643,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,509,000 after buying an additional 374,797 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 246,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,718. The firm has a market cap of $3,232.30, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $94,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,405.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,814 shares of company stock worth $1,821,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

