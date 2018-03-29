Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 20,734 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.33% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $2,682,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE TYG) traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,064. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.

