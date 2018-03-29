DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Stake Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,576 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.29% of DSW worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 372,866 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSW by 948.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 583,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSW. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

DSW Inc. (DSW) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. DSW Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

DSW Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

