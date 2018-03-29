Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $165,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049 over the last ninety days. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. 278,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,047.17, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

