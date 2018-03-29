Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 84,017 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Allergan by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan plc (NYSE AGN) traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,850. The company has a market cap of $55,845.66, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allergan from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.02.

In related news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-sells-84017-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn-updated.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.