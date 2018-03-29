Selz Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa (NYSE:V)

Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $110,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $125,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.68. 2,315,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $241,907.06, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Selz Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa (NYSE:V)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/selz-capital-llc-invests-6-16-million-in-visa-v-updated.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.