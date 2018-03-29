SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. (SEMG) Receives $28.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SEMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SemGroup Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of SemGroup Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of SemGroup Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE SEMG) traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.35. 336,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,648.20, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.98. SemGroup Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.34 million. SemGroup Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. SemGroup Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SemGroup Energy Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from SemGroup Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. SemGroup Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -821.74%.

In related news, Director William J. Mcadam bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $227,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,670.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners by 1,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About SemGroup Energy Partners

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

