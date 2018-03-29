Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells 12,655 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $502,909.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $858,264.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ SMTC) traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 512,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,336. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,627.58, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Semtech by 55.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Semtech by 52.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 223.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Semtech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

