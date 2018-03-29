Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Service Co. International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5022308368436 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE SCI) opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $6,978.53, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $812.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $121,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

