Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ServiceMaster (SERV) Share Price

News headlines about ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ServiceMaster earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3904804360864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceMaster from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceMaster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Instinet raised shares of ServiceMaster from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura raised shares of ServiceMaster from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceMaster in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ServiceMaster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 477,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $6,844.53, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceMaster has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $55.36.

ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.27 million. ServiceMaster had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ServiceMaster will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marvin Davis sold 4,743 shares of ServiceMaster stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $235,110.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,527.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James T. Lucke sold 16,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $865,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

