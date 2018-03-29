SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 298,309 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 298,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.79.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE CVX) opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219,029.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 92.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

