Share Buyback Program Initiated by Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase 300,000 shares on Wednesday, March 21st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $275.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is engaged in developing, manufacturing and/or marketing sorbent products. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group’s customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, dollar stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies and sports field product users.

