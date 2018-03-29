Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Share Price

News headlines about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.6666799249346 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 633,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,454. The firm has a market cap of $9,446.30, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

