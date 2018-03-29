Insider Buying: Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Director Pamela Sue Pierce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,360.00.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL) traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.64. Shawcor Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$23.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.95.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$426.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.85 million. Shawcor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

