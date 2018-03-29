Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 557.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $410,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $115,395.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

