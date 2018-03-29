Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $432.44, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

