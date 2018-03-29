Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 55,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.44, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 340,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

