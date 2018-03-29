Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY19 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ SCVL) traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 317,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pivotal Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

