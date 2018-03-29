Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €129.84 ($160.30).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($151.85) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($167.90) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Siemens (FRA SIE) opened at €102.30 ($126.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($125.19) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($164.68).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Siemens AG (SIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/siemens-ag-sie-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.