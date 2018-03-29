Signature Bank (SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $328.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.72 million and the highest is $338.11 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $311.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $328.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $328.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

SBNY stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 394,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,619. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7,793.27, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,802,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,206 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,610,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,989,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,419,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,794,000 after buying an additional 437,670 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 920,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,313,000 after buying an additional 587,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 796,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,375,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

