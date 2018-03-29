Silicon Motion (SIMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS downgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Shares of Silicon Motion stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,718.00, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.53. Silicon Motion has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Silicon Motion had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.33%. analysts predict that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

