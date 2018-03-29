Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR) Insider Sells C$10,125.00 in Stock

Silver Bear Resources Plc (TSE:SBR) insider Graham David Hill sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$10,125.00.

Graham David Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Graham David Hill sold 109,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$27,375.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Graham David Hill sold 285,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$71,375.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Graham David Hill acquired 250,000 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Plc (TSE SBR) traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,634. Silver Bear Resources Plc has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of $167.01, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.91.

Silver Bear Resources Company Profile

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

