Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Major Shareholder Sharon H. Simpson Sells 50,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 50,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE SSD) traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.36. 17,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,341. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,654.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.47 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

