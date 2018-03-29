Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Chairman Walter S. Woltosz Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $268,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,466,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,481,572.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 8,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,873. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $251.61, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of -0.63.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc (Simulations Plus) develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The Company offers five software products for pharmaceutical research. ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion and Toxicity) Predictor is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts over 140 different properties for them at the rate of about 200,000 compounds per hour.

