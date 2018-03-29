Sirius XM (SIRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

SIRI stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28,388.58, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $5,267,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,802.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 508,632 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,496,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 206,315 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

