SK Telecom (SKM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.6764814225352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. Citigroup upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. CLSA cut SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 524,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,669. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,782.78, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

