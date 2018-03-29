Skechers USA Inc (SKX) CEO Sells $1,525,416.76 in Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $1,525,416.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,397 shares in the company, valued at $28,415,374.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE SKX) opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6,214.74, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $42.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $970.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,404,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,385,000 after buying an additional 756,078 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 569,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,598,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Skechers USA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,750,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,235,000 after buying an additional 145,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

