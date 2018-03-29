Sleep Number (SNBR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sleep Number to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sleep Number and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.44 billion $65.07 million 22.68 Sleep Number Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 34.63

Sleep Number’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sleep Number has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 4.51% 61.21% 14.59% Sleep Number Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sleep Number and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sleep Number Competitors 91 352 493 36 2.49

Sleep Number currently has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Sleep Number’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sleep Number shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sleep Number rivals beat Sleep Number on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep. The Sleep Number bedding collection comprises a line of sleep products that are designed to solve sleep issues. It offers FlextFit adjustable bases, and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products. It offers Sleep Number beds in ranges within the mattress category, and in a range of sizes, including twin, full, queen, eastern king and California king. It also offers an assortment of temperature-balancing products.

