Sling (SLING) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Sling (CURRENCY:SLING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Sling coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sling has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Sling has a total market capitalization of $135,318.00 and $0.00 worth of Sling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00027279 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Sling

Sling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2015. Sling’s total supply is 1,074,095 coins.

Sling Coin Trading

Sling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Sling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sling must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sling using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

