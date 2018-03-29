Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,196 WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WABCO by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 416,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,798,000 after buying an additional 135,314 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 378,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WABCO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. 38,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,058. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.68 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $7,094.70, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.52 million. WABCO had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,781.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/slow-capital-inc-invests-602000-in-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-stock-updated.html.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.