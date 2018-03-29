Slow Capital Inc. Invests $675,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE CLX) traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.67. 684,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,354. The stock has a market cap of $16,354.08, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The Clorox’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

