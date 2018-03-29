Slow Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,569 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ifs Securities upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ PSMT) traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 14,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,627. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,490.05, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $767.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.67 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

