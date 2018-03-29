Slow Capital Inc. Invests $760,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN) traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,567.48, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $997,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock worth $18,664,946 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

