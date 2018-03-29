Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Global Industrials Se (EXI) traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,337. iShares S&P Global Industrials Se has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $376.45 and a PE ratio of 43.12.

iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec(ETF) Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

